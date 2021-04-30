Arjun Bijlani Shares Dance Video With Madhuri Dixit; Calls Her 'legend Of Expressions'

International Dance Day falls on April 29, each year. On Thursday, several celebrities took to their social media accounts to share their memories of dancing. Arjun Bijlani's Instagram post was a throwback to one of his dance performances with Madhuri Dixit. Let's take a look.

A look at Arjun Bijlani's throwback video with Madhuri Dixit

Madhu Dixit is a revered dancing diva in the Indian film industry. Several artists consider it a big feat to share a stage with her. Arjun Bijlani had his chance during one of the episodes of the dance reality show Dance Deewane. He was a host of the show for its first two seasons. Raghav Juyal is currently hosting the third season of Dance Deewane.

In the video, Arjun is dressed in a white outfit consisting of a white full sleeve sweater and beige pants with a light blue cardigan draped around his shoulders and neck. His look is complete with the addition of thin-rimmed spectacles. Madhuri on the other hand is dressed in a traditional Indian outfit of a ghagra and choli. Her hair is adorned with jasmine flowers, a maang teeka, and matching jewellery. They are dancing to the song Humko Hami Se Chura Lo from the movie Mohabbatein. In the caption, he recalled this dance performance as one of his best memories and called Madhuri, the "legend of expressions"

Fans of the actor complemented with red heart emojis and heart-eyed emojis. Some of them commented "Miss you Arjun" in reference to Arjun leaving the show as a host. One user commented saying "4 Dhaam ki Yatra Ho Gayi" referring that since Arjun shook a leg with Madhuri, it is as good as visiting the holy places in India.

About Arjun Bijlani's shows

Arjun Bijlani made his debut as a host with the first season of Dance Deewane. He hosted the show for two seasons before being replaced by Raghav Juyal. Arjun Bijlani is known for his roles in shows like Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, and Ishq Mein Marjawan, to name a few. He also debuted as a movie actor with the film Direct Ishq in 2016. Arjun has also appeared in a few music videos, the latest being Mohabbat Phir Ho Jayegi. He will be next seen in the reality TV show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

