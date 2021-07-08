Arjun Bijlani Shares 'Wednesday Wisdom' As He Extends A Note To His 'first Love'

Arjun Bijlani, one of the leading television actors, recently shared a heartwarming love note for his first love and also added a photo of them together. The actor further shared Wednesday wisdom and talked about how ‘unconditional’ their love. His social media post was flooded with lovely compliments from not only the fans but also by popular celebrity artists.

Arjun Bijlani reveals his ‘first love’

Taking to Instagram, Arjun Bijlani recently posted a photo of himself with his mother in which he was seen taking a selfie with her hand on her shoulder. In the caption, he revealed how she was her first love who taught him what love was. He further stated how his mother kept reminding him of how it had to be ‘unconditional’. He also expressed his love for his mother and hailed, “Love u mummy”. In the end, he even added hashtags such as ‘Wednesday wisdom’, ‘Maa’ and ‘angel’.

Several fans took to Arjun Bijlani’s Instagram and showered tons of love on the actor’s latest post. Many of them stated how cute he looked and added how lovely his mother was. Others also dropped in heart-eyed emojis in the comments section to depict how they were left amazed at seeing his love for his mother. Many of Arjun Bijlani’s celebrity peers such as Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood, Rajniesh Duggall, Roshmi Banik and others poured in lots of love by adding hearts symbols in the comments. Take a look at some of the reactions to Arjun Bijlani’s Instagram post showcasing his first love.







Arjun Bijlani on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

The Naagin actor is all set to appear on the popular reality tv show, Khatron Ke Khiladi in which he will be seen as one of the contestants competing with the others. He frequently shares glimpses of the same on his social media handle as the fans await for the release of the show. Apart from Arjun, some other prominent celebrities that will be participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 include Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Anushka Sen, Vishal Singh, Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood, Sana Makbul and more. The show is slated to begin streaming on Colors Tv channel from July 17, 2021, while it can be watched online on Voot.

IMAGE: ARJUN BIJLANI'S FACEBOOK

