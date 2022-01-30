Mouni Roy and her beau Suraj Nambiar tied the knot in a dreamy affair in Goa recently, glimpses from which sent netizens gushing over the newlyweds. The festivities were attended by Mouni's close friends from the industry, including Mandira Bedi, Manmeet Singh as well as Arjun Bijlani among others.

Arjun, who has also worked with Mouni in Naagin, penned a heartwarming note for the bride, quipping how Mouni wanted the culmination of this 'dream' wedding for so many years, and that it finally happened with 'so much love laughter and happiness'. He also called Suraj a 'rockstar', telling him to always keep Mouni happy.

Arjun Bijlani pens sweet note for newlyweds Mouni Roy & Suraj Nambiar

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, the TV actor shared a video encapsulating moments of him and his wife Neha Swami alongside the bride and groom. From Haldi, Mehendi ceremony to the wedding day, Arjun's video had moments from the entire affair.

In the caption, he wrote, "A dream wedding… no I don’t mean it in a materialistic way . A dream my friend @imouniroy saw for so many years and it happened just like that with so much love laughter and happiness. To witness this dream come true was the happiest moment for all of us . Suraj ur a rockstar aur hamari Mouni ko hamesha khush rakhna in which I have no doubts .. god bless you both alwaysssss . #sumikishaadi @nambiar13". Take a look.

Apart from fans' reactions, Arjun's post received a prompt reply from Mouni. She wrote, "Decades of friendship with my Arjuna. Thank you so much for coming and making it the brightest funnest journey. Wuvv you".

He also shared a picture alongside the newlyweds on his Instagram handle and wrote, "The secret of a happy marriage is finding the right person. You know they're right if you love to be with them all the time … cheers to love and happiness for ever !! #sumikishaadi #love #life #happiness."

For the uninitiated, Mouni and Suraj tied the knot in dual ceremonies - Malayali and Bengali, in order to honour each other’s traditions. They got married at the Hilton Goa Resort.