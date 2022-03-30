Arjun Bijlani Talks About Wife's Abortion Due To Financial Trouble; 'had Only 50k In Bank'

Television actor Arjun Bijlani recently made a surprising revelation. The actor revealed that he and his wife, Neha Swami Bijlani, whom he married in 2013, had to abort a child because of their financial situation at that time.

On the set of his recent reality show Smart Jodi, the actor made this confession. In the new promo video for Smart Jodi, Arjun can be heard saying that he was not working when his wife was pregnant, therefore they came to this decision. The couple married after dating for several years. On January 21, 2015, they welcomed their first child, Ayaan.

In the video, Neha can also be seen getting teary-eyed, “Humari Shaadi Jab hui, 1 saal hi hua tha jab humein pata chala ki she’s pregnant. Wo 1-1.5 saal hai na main kaam nahi kar raha tha us time par. To obviously bachche ki ek bahut badi responsibility hoti hai, to hum us cheez ko aage nahi le jate. (We found out she was pregnant within a year of getting married. I haven't had any work in the last one and a half years. We didn't want to pursue it any further because having a child is a very big responsibility).

'I had only 40-50k in my account,' says Bijlani

The Khatron Ke Khiladi ex-contestant further mentioned how difficult this decision was for his wife. However, there was no other choice at that time. "Fir ye maani-royi, merko bhi ajeeb ho raha tha, but finally maine soch liya tha kyunki mere account mein us time Rs 40,000-50,000 bache the, main kya hi bachcha karta yaar," adding, "Hum pahuche hospital ki hum nahi karenge use." (She cried and then consented, and I too, was perplexed. But I made my decision since I had Rs 40,000-50,000 in my bank account at the moment, and we decided to call it off).

Arjun’s acting debut

Arjun made his acting debut in 2004 with Balaji Telefilms' youth-based television series Kartika opposite Jennifer Winget and went on to star in Sab TV's 2006 action thriller Left Right Left and Star One's 2008 campus romance drama Miley Jab Hum Tum. He also starred in Naagin and made his Bollywood debut in Direct Ishq in 2016. He won the popular reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi's 11th season in 2021.

The actor recently made headlines for a mysterious statement on Instagram that said, "Forever is a lie," with a shattered heart, prompting fans to speculate that his marriage was in trouble. He emphasized, however, that it had nothing to do with her private life. Later the actor posted and clarified to his fans that everything is normal between his wife and him.