Arjun Bijlani Tests Positive For COVID; Informs 'taking Good Care Of Myself'

Arjun Bijlani headed to his Instagram account on Friday and announced to his fans and followers that he has tested positive for COVID. The actor shared the news as he posted a video of himself and played the song Ek main aur ek tu in the background and mentioned it was the song the virus sings to you when you test positive. Several concerned fans headed to the comments section of his post and extended their best wishes to him.

Arjun Bijlani tests positive for COVID

Arjun Bijlani took to social media and informed his fans that he had tested positive for COVID. He mentioned he has mild symptoms and has isolated himself in his room. He also told his followers that he is taking good care of himself and asked them to keep him in their prayers. He also advised people to be 'extremely careful' and wear their masks at all times.

Read Arjun Bijlani's post here

The actor's complete caption read, "This how corona sings to you and ur expression when u know ur positive!! #ekmainaurekktu

Mild symptoms, isolated in my room taking good care of myself. Keep me in your prayers . !! #feelkaroreelkaro .: please be extremely careful and wear ur masks. God bless all." Several actors and celebrities took to the comments section and wished the actor a speedy recovery. Piya Valecha wrote, "Please take care ❤️jaldi se Thik ho jao" while Navina Bole wrote, "Get well soon". Mouni Roy was also among other fans and followers who extended their best to the actor.

The actor had earlier become the talk of the town after he beat Divyanka Tripathi and Vishal Aditya Singh to become the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner. He went neck-to-neck with his worthy competitors and took home the winning trophy and prize money after several weeks of nerve-wracking stunts and tasks. The actor then shared a clip from the finale episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 which saw him being declared the winner. He thanked several people in his caption but also extended his gratitude to his fans for their support as he wrote, "A big big thank you to all of you who supported me throughout my career. You all deserve that trophy..thank you to the almighty for everything. Season 11 hamesha yaad rahega .. Ganpati bappa morya"

(Image: Instagram/@arjunbijlani)