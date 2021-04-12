Arjun Bijlani To Eijaz Khan, See 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' Contestants List For 2021

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will be hosted by Rohit Shetty and the contestant list has finally been revealed. The show is the Indian take on the American adventure series Fear Factor. Every year a group of celebrities take part in the show and are forced to face their fears. The one who is able to master his fear and complete all the challenges is crowned the victor. As per the promos released, the show will be shot in Abu Dhabi this year. See the complete Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant list.

KKK contestants list

Rahul Vaidya

Rahul Vaidya was the runner up in a popular reality television show and gained a large fan-following because of it. Vaidya was also on season one of Indian Idol where he was the second runner up. The singer has been a part of many reality shows and is all set to be in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Nikki Tamboli

Nikki Tamboli is a film actor who is known for mainly starring in South Indian films. She started her career as a model but then stepped into acting. She is known for her role in the Tamil horror film Kanchana 3 where she played the role of Divya. She also was a part of an Indian reality show where she completed as the second runner up.

Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani gained popularity through his role as Mayank in the youth show Miley Jab Hum Tum. He was later seen in a bevvy of Hindi serials. He has even starred in the film Direct Ishq.

Eijaz Khan

Eijaz Khan rose to fame through his role as the lead in a couple of Balaji productions. He has also appeared in a number of Bollywood films. Eijaz Khan was part of a popular Indian reality television show which he left due to prior commitments.

Aastha Gill

She is popularly known for her song DJ wale Babu. She has also sung songs like Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai and Dhup Chik. According to Bollywood Life, the production team of Khatron Ke Khiladi is still in talks with the singer to confirm details.

Abhinav Shukla

Shukla rose to prominence when he acquired the title of Mr Punjab back in 2009. After that, he worked in a bevvy of Indian television series. He is married to Rubina Dilaik who is also a television actor.

Saurabh Raj Jain

Jain is known for his role as Krishna in Mahabharata. He also essayed the role of Lord Shiva in the show Mahakali. He appeared in the dance reality show Nach Baliye with his wife Riddhima.

Varun Sood

Sood rose to prominence through his stint in Roadies. Bollywood Life revealed that the makers of the show have approached Sood. His participation has not been confirmed yet.

Image Source: Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Eijaz Khan Instagram