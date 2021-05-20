Arjun Bijlani Wishes "happy 8 To Us" To His "partner In Crime"; Shares An Adorable Video

Arjun Bijlani is one of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants shooting for the show in Cape Town. The actor recently took to Instagram to wish his wife on the occasion of their 8th wedding anniversary. He shared a beautiful heartfelt note for her on social media and even added a cute video clip depicting some of their happy moments spent together.

Arjun Bijlani’s anniversary wishes for his wife, Neha

Arjun Bijlani recently took to his Instagram handle and posted this amazing video clip in which he first showcased a glimpse of them together standing on the stage and praising her on how she was the best mother and the best wife anybody could have. He then hugged her as she became emotional and cried. Further in the video, he also gave a sneak peek at some of their memories from the wedding day.

In the caption, he addressed his wife as his rock, his rockstar and his partner in crime and then wished her a happy anniversary. As the actor has been away filming his reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 in Cape Town, he mentioned that it was their first anniversary when they weren't together and added that they will be celebrating it as soon as he is back. He then sent lots of love her way and urged her not to cry.

Many of the fans along with a bunch of celebrities took to Arjun Bijlani’s Instagram post and wished him and his wife a happy anniversary. Actors namely Shweta Tiwari, Adaa Khan, Parth Samthaan, Ali Merchant, Sharad Malhotra, Anushka Sen, Surbhi Jyoti and others took to his Instagram post and dropped in lovely wishes for Arjun Bijlani’s wife and the actor. Many of the fans also wished the couple and showered hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments. Some of them even stated how awesome the video was and praised his efforts for his wife on their anniversary.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Arjun Bijlani has been actively sharing updates on his social media regarding the show. Recently, he took to his Instagram and posted a few pictures with Khatron ke Khiladi 11 contestants.

IMAGE: ARJUN BIJLANI'S INSTAGRAM

