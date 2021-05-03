Arjun Bijlani's Mom Says 'Jinkoon Ye' As He Kick-starts His Khatron Ke Khiladi Journey

On May 2, 2021, popular television actor Arjun Bijlani took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures featuring himself and his mother, Shakti Bijlani. In the pictures, one can see him seeking blessings from his mother and flashing his bright smile while posing for the camera. The actor sought his mother's blessings before kickstarting the shoot of his upcoming reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. His mother blessed him and said 'jinkoon yeh' in the Marathi language, which means 'win and come'.

Arjun Bijlani's mother blesses him for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

In the pictures, Arjun can be seen sporting a simple white t-shirt which he paired with mustard coloured pants. His mother can be seen sporting a printed blue coloured kurta. The mother-son duo can be seen posing beautifully for the camera. As for the caption, the actor wrote, "Went to meet mom today to take her blessings before I leave for #khatronkekhiladi … she said jinkoon yeh which means jeet ke aa .. Love u mom . Il give it my best shot".

As soon as the pictures hit the internet, many of his fans and followers rushed to drop positive comments and complimented the actor. Several celebrities, too, penned sweet comments. Lisha Sharma commented, "Best of luck @arjunbijlani" with a red hearts emoji, while Ali Merchant wrote, "True Winner" with fire emoticons. Rahul Sharma commented, "Saare tasks in the mask. Okay?" with a laughing face emoticon. Milind Gadagkar wrote, "All the best my bro.. Win and come", while Rajniesh Duggall wrote, "All the best brother".

Khatron Ke Khiladi is the Indian version of the hit reality show, Fear Factor. The show will soon begin with its 11th season. In Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10 titled Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India, TV actor Nia Sharma took home the trophy. Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 has been confirmed and the show’s crew will begin shooting for the show very soon. The makers have also confirmed Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants. According to Firstpost, the upcoming season will see Sanaya Irani, Divyanka Tripathi, Rahul Vaidya, Vishal Aditya Singh, Varun Sood, Mahekk Chahal, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Anushka Sen, Sana Sayyed, Abhinav Shukla and Arjun Bijlani competing against each other to win the title.

