Arjun Bijlani's 'one Epic Night' With KKK11 Stars; Invites Fans To Watch Their Journeys

As the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 release date approaches, the popular contestants from the show have been making the fans curious with their intriguing social media posts from the sets. One of the KKK11 contestants, Arjun Bijlani, began the countdown to the show ahead of two days of its release leaving all his fans ‘excited’.



Two days to go for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Actor Arjun Bijlani recently took to his Instagram handle and posted a vibrant photo of himself posing with some of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants namely Varun Sood, Sana Makbul, Vishal Singh, Rahul Vaidya and Abhinav Shukla. They can be seen capturing a selfie as they spend an ‘epic night’ together two days before their show goes on-air.

In the caption, he stated, “ONE EPIC NIGHT !! Two days to go !!!” He also informed his fans that the show will be streaming on Colors TV, every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm and urged them to watch their journeys as they dared to face their fears.

The moment Arjun Bijlani’s photos surfaced on the internet, numerous fans and celebrity artists took to his post and flooded it with hearts and fire emojis to express how eagerly they were eagerly waiting to watch him on the show. Some fans also added how they were ‘too excited’ for the release of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Even Varun Sood, Abhivan Shukla and others poured in hearts in the comments and recalled how it was an ‘Epic brisk walk on the block’. Have a look at some of the reactions to Arjun Bijlani’s latest Instagram post.





Ahead of the release of KKK11, Arjun Bijlani interacted with the team of Tellychakkar and revealed how he was ‘extremely scared of cold water’. Recalling one of the stunts from the show, he revealed how he tends to get muscle cramps in cold water and had no idea how he managed to survive through 4 degrees cold water. Adding to it, he also stated how Rohit Shetty, the host of KKK11, kept them going that helped them throughout the stunt.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 has been slated to release on July 17, 2021, featuring some of the popular celebrity artists namely Aastha Gill, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Varun Sood, Sana Makbul, Mahek Chahal, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Saurabh Raj Jain and Rahul Vaidya.

