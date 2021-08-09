Arjun Bijlani's Swanky New House Has Stunning Sea View, Gifts It To Spouse Neha Swami

Television actor Arjun Bijlani, who recently appeared in Khatron Ke Khiladi, has set major relationship goals for all couples out there with his belated anniversary present to wife Neha Swami. The popular TV celebrity gifted Neha a stunning new house, that is still under construction, with a spectacular sea-facing view which looks dreamy with its scenic location. The actor took to his Instagram account today and thanked all his fans for showering love and blessings. Sharing a couple of images from his new residence, the actor wrote, "Got a new place called home. This is the news I wanted to share with you guys .. Wouldn’t have been possible without ur constant support love and affection. Thank you, Bappa and a big thank you to all of you.”.

Arjun Bijlani's new abode is all things dreamy

In a recent interview with the Times Of India, Arjun gave updates about the house's construction as well as revealed why he was not able to buy it earlier. The actor revealed that due to work commitments, as he was busy shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi in Cape Town, his plan of buying the property got delayed, further adding that the interior work on the house was at its nascent stage. He added that he and his wife Neha Swami will move into the house by the year end.

He said that the interior of his anniversary gift to Neha, itself would take six to eight months to finish. He also mentioned that this came as a pleasant surprise to his wife who was overjoyed. The couple completed their eighth wedding anniversary this year.

The celebrity also mentioned that he is eyeing a ‘special corner’ in the house. He stated how every family plans to adorn their house in certain ways further adding that although this isn't his 'dream house', it harbours quite close to that since it is 'nice and spacious'. The actor revealed that his favourite corner, which is 'yet to be made' will be a deck where he could relax for hours adding that the house has a 'beautiful sea view and nice skyline'.

On the work front, Arjun’s last television show was Ishq Mein Marjawan. The actor's shot to fame began with shows like Left Right Left, and later the campus drama, Miley Jab Hum Tum. Bijlani's first Bollywood film Direct Ishq was released in 2016, and he debuted into the digital world in 2020 with the web series State of Seize: 26/11 on ZEE5.

WITH TOI INPUTS

IMAGE: ARJUN BIJLANI/INSTA

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.