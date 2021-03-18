Arjun Bijlani's Wife Neha Swami Throws Him Surprise Party On 19-year Proposal Anniversary

Arjun Bijlani's wife Neha Swami surprised him with a party on their proposal anniversary. Arjun took to his Instagram handle on Thursday, March 18, to share the photos from the surprise party, and among his many friends, the photos also featured his Naagin co-star Mouni Roy. In the photos, Arjun and Neha were seen getting cozy with each other and Arjun had donned a t-shirt and ripped denim jeans whereas Neha wore a black party dress. Mouni Roy wore an exquisite spaghetti strap dress with a pendant necklace and wore smoky eyes with subtle makeup. Arjun wrote in the caption "Proposed to you 19 years back and thank u for this lovely surprise..!! Ur the best".

Checkout Arjun Bijlani's party photos and comments by many television celebrities

As soon as Arjun Bijlani added the photos to his Instagram feed, many television celebrities dropped comments on the post. Karanvir Bohra wrote, "Om Namoshivaya" with a red heart emoticon. Mouni Roy wrote a red heart and a Trishul emoticon in the comment. Mismatched star Vidya Malavade wrote "Stay Blessed Darlings" with red heart emoticons. Many of Arjun's followers left "congratulations" in comments with red hearts, heart eyes, and fire emoticons to show their love for the actor's marriage and friendships.

Know about Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami's love story

Arjun married Neha in 2013 after dating for almost eight years and it was her simplicity that he loved the most. According to Hindustan Times, Arjun said that when he met Neha, he knew she was the girl he wanted to marry and it was her simple nature that really impressed him. He revealed he was with her since he was 22-23 and nobody could replace her from his life. It may have been love at first sight for Arjun but the story is different from Neha's side.

According to Bollywood Shadis, Neha revealed they met at a Miley Jab Hum Tum party through a common friend and even though Arujun fell for her instantly, it wasn't the case for her since she was very shy and reserved. She said after a few meetings they became good friends and started meeting more often and eventually started to date. On May 20, 2013, they got married in a traditional wedding that took place at the Isckon Temple in Juhu, Mumbai. The couple welcomed their son Ayaan on January 21, 2015.

Promo Image Source: Neha Swami's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.