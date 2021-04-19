Arkadeep Mishra Wins Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2020, Says "winning Was The Last Thing On My Mind"

Arkadeep Mishra has been named the new champion for the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa show this year. A number of fans have been congratulating the singer on his victory and have thus celebrated his title win. Arkadeep Mishra himself mentioned in an interview with Pinkvilla that he wasn’t expecting to win. The winning singer has stated that winning was the last thing on his mind and he did not see that as a possibility even after he won the title.

Arkadeep Mishra on winnig Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

Arkadeep Mishra spoke to the above-mentioned news portal and told them that he never thought that he would be champion in the first place. The singer has won the hearts of millions all over the country with his soulful voice garnering him votes from all over the country. The singer was loved for his unique singing style and thus went on to set a distinct performance each time he came on stage. Thus continuing his statement, Arkadeep Mishra says that during the final verdict on stage as well he did not expect to win the title. He then went on to reveal that it would take him a few hours to realise that he has indeed won Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. Arkadeep Mishra further revealed that the joy of winning came much later to him and only after he realised he won did he suddenly start to feel really good about the victory.

Arkadeep Mishra is known for his brilliant voice which has led him to victory. However, some fans had grown sceptical about his performances over the course of the time he was performing on the show. Speaking about such criticism from people, the singer addressed this by saying that he has received questions from people who question how he has won the trophy as he just sings folk. The singer thus questions them back by asking, "why not?" As one would happily hear and accept Bollywood songs based on folk songs. Arkadeep Mishra questioned the critics by saying that when one can hear and enjoy Bollywood songs that have been remade from folk music, why can’t people enjoy the song in its truest and purest form? The singer thus said that people need to accept folk music too with open arms. He then continued and said that there are several folk songs and they vary with every region being different from the previous. He then added that if one decides to learn folk, it would take them years and years of practice. He concluded by saying that once the earthly smell of folklore runs in one’s music it’s hard to look back from thereon.