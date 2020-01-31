Arrow's David Ramsey Does Not Want To Confirm The Future Of 'Green Lantern'?

American actor David Ramsey has reportedly decided not to confirm his future role as Green Lantern despite a tease in Arrow’s series finale. The flagship series ended a few days ago after eight seasons. The show left behind four other shows The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman. It is reported that a member of BlackLightning is now a member of the Arrowverse.

Also Read: Superhero Movies That Failed To Get Their Sequels: Justice League, Green Lantern, And More

Arrow's David Ramsey Won't Confirm Green Lantern Future

The characters from Arrow may live if the spin-off series Green Arrow and The Canaries end up becoming a series. Last week, viewers saw Arrow’s penultimate episode that focused on Oliver’s daughter, Mia in 2040. She was also joined by Arrow stalwarts Dinah Drake and Earth-2 Laurel Lance who make up the Canaries in the title.

Also Read: After A Long Delay, Ezra Miller's 'The Flash' Finally Gets A Release Date

A potential pick up from the series could also mean seeing some of the characters bidding goodbye on the last episode. In the episode's last moments, Diggle gets knocked down by a blast from the sky only to spot a box on the ground. He opens it to find a bright green light which is visible.

Also Read: The Flash Season 7 Storyline: 3 Comic Arcs Fans Are Expecting In The Upcoming Series

In an interview, David Ramsey said they 'will still see'. Executive producer Marc Guggenheim then explained that this was something that was worked out over a year ahead with DC Entertainment. He further added that they had negotiated and discussed the parameters and they feel that saying anything beyond this would mean a violation of their agreement with DC.

Apparently, neither David Ramsey nor those working behind the show could confirm if he’ll one day play Green Lantern but there have been signs to suggest its possibility. The Green Lantern is currently in works with HBO and it comes from the mastermind Greg Berlanti. Also additionally, the Green Lantern show has recently confirmed to have two different lanterns doubling the odds for David Ramsey to be one.

Also Read:'The Flash' Star Danielle Panabaker Wonders If It Is Time To Rename The Arrowverse

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.