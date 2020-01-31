Arrowverse Dead Characters Who Could Make An Impressive Comeback

As the CW network plans something grand for Crisis on Infinite Earths, fans have a reason to rejoice as there is a possibility to see a portion of their favourite characters that have been killed over the last eight years. However, there is no accurate information given. So, here is a list of top characters who might make a comeback:

Characters that might make a comeback

Captain Cold

Captain Cold was a supervillain who turned over a new leaf. He was also the leader of the Rogues and Golden Glider's older brother. Being one of the most favourite characters, he could make an interesting comeback to have a proper farewell.

Manchester Black

Manchester Black was one of the best characters on the show The Supergirl. The character is introduced as an antihero and becomes a supervillain. In the new series planned by the network, there are chances he might make a big comeback and become the Man of Steel's rival.

Henry and Nora Allen

Henry Allen was Barry Allen's father and Nora Allen's husband. A time traveler posing as the Reverse-Flash killed Nora and sent Henry to prison. Barry's entire history dates back to this minute that eventually changed his life: Eobard going back in time to kill his mother and framing his father for it.

Gypsy

Cynthia, better known as the Gypsy, was an unrivalled collector and Earth-19 meta-human Viber. Her death was orchestrated by Cisco Ramon's doppelganger, who had dared her to contest trial by battle. The new series might definitely give her a great comeback, maybe by making her a part of someone else's Justice League.

Rip Hunter

Rip Hunter is also known as Micheal. After Vandal Savage's murder of his wife and son, Rip recruits a team of superheroes called Legends of Tomorrow to defeat Vandal. So, there are high chances this character might make a comeback in the upcoming series.

