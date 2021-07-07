Arshad Warsi Denies Reports Of Being Cast In 'Anupamaa' Opposite Rupali Ganguly

Bollywood celebrities often try to dispel the fake news that surrounds them. Arshad Warsi is the latest to join the bandwagon, denying rumours that he is going to cast alongside Rupali Ganguly in Star Plus' blockbuster drama Anupamaa. Anupamaa is a famous television series that premiered on 13 July 2020 and revolves around the life of a middle-class housewife, Anupamaa, played by Rupali Ganguly.

Arshad denies report of appearing opposite Rupali

On Tuesday, July 6, some media houses alleged that Arshad Warsi is expected to join the cast of television drama Anupamaa opposite Rupali Ganguly, however, Warsi busted the rumours on Twitter. He said that the news is absolutely "UNTRUE."

This news is absolutely UNTRUE. Please get your facts right.... https://t.co/myU75nTYCw — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) July 6, 2021

Arshad Warsi is a Hindi-language actor, producer, dancer, television personality, choreographer, and playback singer. He has won various honours, including a Filmfare Award after five nominations, and is known for his work in a variety of genres. Warsi was a member of an English theatre group in Mumbai before making his acting debut. He worked as an assistant director for Mahesh Bhatt in Kaash (1987) and choreographed a song in Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja (1993). Warsi made his acting debut in 1996 with the box office hit Tere Mere Sapne.

Anupamaa Plot

Anupamaa Vanraj Shah, a Gujarati housewife, and her family are the focus of the episode. Anupamaa is a family-oriented and self-sacrificing homemaker, mother, and daughter-in-law. She realises the cruel truth and sets out to live her life on her own terms after being denied the same love and respect from her own family members (except her younger son Samar). For the past eight years, her husband Vanraj has been having an affair with his friend Kavya, who is insecure because of Anupamaa. Anupamaa receives a job offer as a culinary teacher after winning the funfair at Pakhi's school. Initially, Vanraj and Leela are opposed to the notion, but Kavya persuades Vanraj to allow Anupamaa to work. Later, Kavya and Vanraj decided to get married.

Picture Credit: Arshad Warsi-Insta/ RupaliGanguly-Insta

