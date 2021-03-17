Arshi Khan Cuddles Stuffed 'cutie Pie' Teddy At Home In New Video, Calls It Her 'beta'

Actor Arshi Khan often shares amusing videos on Instagram. She dropped yet another clip on Tuesday night in which she cuddled with her soft toy. She crooned the song Ghalat Fehmi by Asim Azhar and Zenab Fatimah Sultan and danced with the soft toy. In her caption, she called it her 'beta' and wrote, "Mera cutie pie, Sheru. Mera beta." (My cutie pie, Sheru. My son.) She donned a white bralette beneath a purple two-piece.

Arshi Khan cuddles with her soft toy

Earlier, she posted a series of pics in which she flaunted her entire attire. She remarked, "Do whatever makes you happiest." She dressed up in traditional attire and danced to the tunes of Jubin Nautiyal, Tanishk Bagchi, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's latest number Lut Gaye, starring Emraan Hashmi and Yukti. The emotional song has surpassed 215M views. Gulshan Kumar and T-Series has presented Lut Gaye. While the romantic ballad is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Manoj Muntashir has penned the lyrics. The video is directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. The song became an internet sensation as netizens grooved to its beats and shared their videos on Instagram.

Meanwhile, after her stint in a reality show, Arshi Khan is gearing up for her first Bollywood movie. In an interview with SpotboyE, she talked about her character in her debut film. Arshi mentioned that she will be seen playing the role of Champa, a simple village girl in her film. More so, she added that the upcomer is titled to be Trahimam. The actor further remarked that she's really excited about the project and that she'll be seen in a completely new avatar. She continued that it's a woman-oriented film with a beautiful storyline.

On March 6, the director of the movie Dushyant Pratap Singh took to Twitter and shared a behind-the-scenes picture that featured Arshi, who was dressed up in a black ethnic outfit. He tweeted, "Dark, DC, Arshi Khan during the shooting of my upcoming film." However, more details about the movie are not revealed yet. Earlier, Khan featured in films like Malli Mishtu, The Last Empress, among others.