Arshi Khan Reveals Details Of Her Character In Upcoming Bollywood Debut 'Trahimam'

Arshi Khan is soon going to make her debut in an upcoming Bollywood movie. The Vish actor had earlier stated that she has no interest in acting in films, but it seems like the actor has changed her mind and made different plans for herself. In an interview with Spotboye, she revealed the details of her character in her debut film.

Arshi Khan's Bollywood debut

Arshi Khan revealed that she will be playing the role of Champa, a simple village girl in her debut film. The title of the film is Trahimam. In the interview with Spotboye, Arshi Khan said, "I am really very excited for the project. The director I am working with has chosen me for this character. Audience will get to see me in a completely different avatar. As I am playing the role of a village girl named 'Champa'. It's a woman oriented film with a beautiful story line." The director of the film, Dushyant Pratap Singh had shared a behind-the-scenes picture featuring Arshi dressed in her costume for the film.

He also shared footage from an interview with the cast and crew adding their own twist to the viral 'Pawri' meme. Dushyant Singh also revealed the scene they were shooting at that moment, along with the film's title. He also introduced actor Anurag Singh Tomar who plays the role of a police inspector in the film. Dushyant Singh is known for films like The Hundred Bucks and The Star Gazers of India.

Arshi Khan's films and TV shows

Before her foray into the entertainment industry, Arshi Khan was a model. She was one of the most popular participants on a reality show in 2017. She made her Tamil debut with the film Malli Mishtu. She was also seen in Bollywood's 4D historical film The Last Empress. Arshi has also featured in several music videos which have garnered millions of views. She was seen as Kalakini on Vish and as Nayantara in Savitri Devi College and Hospital. She has also appeared on a handful of web series.

