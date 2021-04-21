Arshi Khan Shocked As Fan Plants Kiss On Her Hand While Taking Selfie, No Permission Taken

Arshi Khan was seen obliging a fan who wanted a selfie with her. A paparazzo shared a video that showed the actor posing with a fan who was clicking a selfie with her, while Arshi Khan was spotted at the airport. She was dressed in a black salwar kameez with her hair covered and told the reporters present there that she was dressed keeping in mind the holy season of Ramzan. It was when she had moved away from the fan and was talking to the paparazzi that the fan came back and did something that absolutely shocked the actor.

Arshi Khan's fan leaves her shocked

Arshi Khan’s fan who had clicked a picture with the actor came back all of a sudden and took Arshi Khan’s hand and kissed it without her permission. The actor was absolutely stunned for a moment and did not move. After that, she moved away exclaiming “Arre Bhaiyya!” (Oh Brother!). The reporters who were present there asked her what had just happened and she looked quite frazzled as she asked them all to move on and made her way out. The account that posted the video captioned it by saying, “An unexpected event today at the airport with this fan”.

Many of Arshi Khan’s fans and followers of the account that posted the video commented on the video expressing their absolute outrage at the situation. They said that it was absolutely wrong for people to go and kiss others without their consent. Many people were upset on behalf of Arshi Khan by saying that what was done was wrong and this was why most celebrities shunned their fans when they approached them. Other people even commented saying that what the fan had done was a health hazard keeping in mind the times and the present situation.

Arshi Khan recently posted a few pictures of herself on Instagram and in one of the photos the actor can be seen mid-action. The actor captioned the post by saying that she was about to say something when she got clicked. The actor is seen in a pink and white Indian ensemble, posing against a background that matched her attire.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.