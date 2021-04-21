Arshi Khan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Says 'facing Mild Symptoms'

Arshi Khan on Wednesday took to her Instagram handle to share that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

She wrote, "I just received my COVID test reports from the airport authorities which was done a day before 19th April and I have just tested positive for COVID. I am also experiencing mild symptoms since yesterday. All those who have been in contact with me recently please follow all safety protocols and stay safe. Allah Bless You All." Her caption read, "Be safe and dua kijiye."

Rahul Mahajan dropped a comment and wrote, "Call me if need anything anytime". Arshi's comments section was filled with 'Get well soon' messages from her friends, colleagues, and fans.

"I got a fever yesterday, I drank so much kadha, turmeric milk, jaggery. Please take care, stay home," Arshi said as she stressed on the homegrown cure for treatment.

Meanwhile, after her stint in a reality show, Arshi Khan is gearing up for her first Bollywood movie. In an interview with SpotboyE, she talked about her character in her debut film. Arshi mentioned that she will be seen playing the role of Champa, a simple village girl in her film. More so, she added that the upcomer is titled to be Trahimam. The actor further remarked that she's really excited about the project and that she'll be seen in a completely new avatar. She continued that it's a woman-oriented film with a beautiful storyline.

On March 6, the director of the movie Dushyant Pratap Singh took to Twitter and shared a behind-the-scenes picture that featured Arshi, who was dressed up in a black ethnic outfit. He tweeted, "Dark, DC, Arshi Khan during the shooting of my upcoming film." However, more details about the movie are not revealed yet. Earlier, Khan featured in films like Malli Mishtu, The Last Empress, among others.