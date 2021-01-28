Arshi Khan's Boyfriend, Her Family And Career; All You Need To Know About 'Vish' Actor

Ever since Arshi Khan reappeared on a hit reality television show on Colors, viewers of the same have been wondering about her personal life. Questions like "Is Arshi Khan Single?" or in connection to Arshi Khan's boyfriend, if any, are being frequently asked due to her growing popularity as a result of her stint on the show in question. Many viewers have asked about the members of Arshi Khan's family as well. This article will attempt to answer all the questions regarding Arshi Khan's relationships, Arshi Khan's family and Arshi Khan's age, to name a few.

Is Arshi Khan single?

A report on StarsUnfolded.com claims that Shahid Afridi is rumoured to be Arshi Khan's boyfriend. However, there are no other reports online that are supporting or refuting that. However, time and again, the actor/model has spoken about a camaraderie shared by the two during various interviews with multiple portals online. It all reportedly started when Arshi Khan claimed to have intimate relations with the cricketer through a tweet back in 2015. Shahid Afridi, on the other hand, hasn't confirmed or denied anything. On the subject of Arshi Khan's relationships of the past, three years ago, when she appeared on the 11th edition of the very same reality show, she was heard talking about an abusive relationship of the past in one of the episodes, but that was all that the viewers ever heard about it from her end.

Arshi Khan's family:

A report on Starsunfolded.com claimed that she was born on the 29th of November, 1989 to parents of Islamic origin in Afghanistan. The report also claimed that Arshi, who was a single child, moved to Bhopal from her country of birth at the age of 4. Years later, the actor would relocate to Mumbai to try her luck at films and television. The names of Arshi Khan's parents are Mohammed Arman Khan and Nadra Sultan. Mohammed had, back in the day, appeared on the reality show that his daughter was a part of three years ago. But, after that, Mohammed has rarely ever been spotted. Apart from that, not much is known about her family or friends.

Arshi Khan's age:

As per the StarsUnfolded report, Arshi Khan was born on November 29, 1989. It means that her sun sign, as per her birthday that is published, is Saggitarius. This also means at the time of this publication, Arshi Khan's age is 31 years old.

