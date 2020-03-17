Arti Singh Wishes Ex-boyfriend Ayaz Khan And His Wife On Their Wedding Anniversary

Arti Singh is an Indian television actor who was last seen in a reality show, Bigg Boss. The actor enjoys a huge fan following and keeps her fans updated about her life even after the reality show ended. Arti Singh took to her Instagram account and wished her ex-boyfriend, Ayaz Khan and his wife on their wedding anniversary.

In 2018, Ayaz got married and is often seen posting pictures with his wife on his social media handle. Arti Singh had opened up to media portals about the bonding she shares with Ayaz Khan despite the couple not dating anymore. In fact, they are often seen posing for pictures together whenever they cross paths at parties or elsewhere. It was also reported by various media portals that before entering the Bigg Boss 13’s house, Arti Singh has partied hard with Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha Basu, Ayaz Khan and his wife, Jannat. She has revealed in the past that they dated each other for three years and continue to stay friends even today since Ayaz is a great person and no one would want to lose him as a friend. She had added to her comments that she has a close circle of friends and Ayaz is one of them.

On another note, Arti Singh is currently enjoying her time after having spent close to five months inside the BB 13 house. She was one of the finalists and was praised by fans, co-stars and show host Salman Khan for playing the game with dignity and grace.

Image Credits: Arti Singh Instagram

