Kashmera Shah Om Why She Rooted For The Art Singh-Sidharth Shukla Jodi

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh’s sister-in-law Kashmera Shah recently spoke about why she thought the idea of Sidharth Shukla and Arti Singh together would work out. She was of the opinion that they have a good bonding and closeness which gave her the idea. She also spoke about their loyalty towards each other.

Kashmera Shah recently spoke on what she felt about the Bigg Boss 13 final contestants, Sidharth Shukla and Arti Singh, in an interview with a leading daily. She said that she had seen the bonding and the closeness between them. She said that Sidharth has saved Arti from nominations whenever possible. She also pointed out how when Sidharth was in the Bigg Boss jail serving his punishment, Arti would sit outside. She spoke about how the two have been loyal to each other. She also felt that they shared a good friendship and rapport which are necessary for a good relationship. She said that she had told Arti to tell her if she had a thing for him as she had come with shagun for him.

When Kashmera Shah was in Bigg Boss 13 as Arti’s connection, she had tried her best to like Sidharth Shukla and Arti Singh. However, Arti said that Sidharth is a great guy but she only sees him as a friend.

Kashmera Shah's constant wish to see Sidharth and Arti together

Kashmera Shah has been in support of the idea of Sidharth and Arti for a really long time. When the Elite Club challenge was on, Arti Singh had sportingly agreed to get rid of her long hair. Her sister-in-law, Kashmera Shah, was very impressed by this move of hers and had put up a post in support of the Bigg Boss 13 contestant. She wrote in the caption for the post how she is very proud of what Arti did. At the end of the caption, Kashmera also mentioned how she likes the way Sidharth Shukla has been supportive of her. She also went on to write that she was starting to believe in the idea of SidArti (Sidharth and Arti) herself. Have a look at the post here.

