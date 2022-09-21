Raju Srivastava, who was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi following a heart attack last month, has passed away. He was 58. In August, the popular comedian collapsed while working out at a gym and he was immediately shifted to ICU and since then he was on life support. He didn't gain consciousness for over a month, despite constant efforts by the doctors.

"Comedian Raju Srivastava passes away in Delhi at the age of 58," his family confirmed. In a conversation with Republic Media Network, actors Arun Bakshi, Upasana Singh as well as comedian Uday Dahiya condoled the comedian's demise, calling it a "big loss to Indian cinema".

Arun Bakshi & Upasana Singh condole Raju Srivastava's demise

Expressing shock at the comedian's demise, Upasana Singh further recalled her interactions with the late star and hailed his journey in the entertainment industry. Upasana added that she has always shared a close bond with the comedian, adding that she is at a loss for words. "He was a really nice man," she mentioned as she spoke about some fond memories with Raju Srivastava.

On the other hand, actor Arun Bakshi said," This is very, very sad news," and further called Raju "a good friend of mine, a fine comedian and a good soul." He fondly remembered his shows with the comedian and lauded his hard work and mettle when it came to creating comedy.

Comedian Uday Dahiya remembered Raju as an ace comedian and a good human being, who was also extremely humble despite being an artist of that stature.

Apart from carving a niche for himself in the world of comedy, Raju Srivastava also appeared in Hindi films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa remake and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya. He is survived by his wife Shikha and their children, Antara and Ayushman.

(IMAGE: FACEBOOK/ @ITSUPASANASINGH/ @RAJUSRIVASTAVA/ PTI)