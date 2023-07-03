Arun Govil Opens Up About His Audition Rejection For Lord Ram's Role In Ramayan

Arun Govil, the renowned actor who immortalised the character of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, recently disclosed that he was not the first choice for the role. As the beloved mythological series is set to return to television, Govil took a trip down memory lane, sharing intriguing insights about how he became a part of the acclaimed show.

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan originally aired on Doordarshan in 1987.

The show will be re-telecast on Shemaroo TV at 7:30 pm.

Initially, Govil's family and friends advised him against accepting such projects.

Arun Govil was offered Bharat and Lakshman's roles

During an interview with ANI, the veteran actor candidly spoke about his journey to securing the role of Lord Ram, despite facing rejection during the audition. He expressed his eagerness to portray Lord Ram on-screen and had auditioned for the part. Unfortunately, he was turned down, and another actor was chosen for the role.

Govil further shared that Ramanand Sagar's sons, Prem, Moti, and Anand Sagar, offered him the roles of Bharat and Lakshman. However, Govil turned down the offer, stating, "I want to play the role of Lord Ram, and if I am not suited for it, then that's fine." Fate had its own plans as a few days later, the show's makers contacted him, ultimately casting him as Lord Ram in the iconic series.

The life-altering impact of playing Lord Ram

The actor revealed that working in mythology was not a common choice at the time. Consequently, his family and friends advised him against taking on the project, believing it may not be suitable for him. However, once he began working on the show, he discovered a deep connection with the character's nature and serenity. Govil added that playing Lord Ram had a profound impact on his life.

"I have a few traits that are similar. This role completely changed my life, and neither I nor the makers ever anticipated the immense popularity it would gain. This role has given me so much, and what I received is far greater than what I initially lost," quoted the actor, as stated by ANI.

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan also featured Dipika Chikhlia, Sunil Lehri, Arvind Trivedi, and others in prominent roles. Originally airing from 1987 to 1988 on Doordarshan, the TV show garnered immense popularity when it was re-telecasted during the COVID-19 pandemic.