Arun Govil On Ayodhya Bhumi Pujan: 'This Day Will Be Written In Golden Letters In History'

Actor Arun Govil, who had portrayed the role of Lord Rama in Ramanand Sagar’s mythological drama Ramayan, expressed excitement over Ram Mandir’s Bhumi Pujan in Ayodhya. Taking to his Twitter handle, Arun Govil tweeted in Hindi, which can be roughly translated to: “This day will be written in golden letters in history. As the foundation stone for Shri Ram Mandir Temple is being laid today, the dream of the devotees, from across the whole world, is finally coming true. Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all of you”. Take a look at Arun Govil’s tweet in Hindi:

Arun Govil's tweet:

इतिहास में आज का दिन स्वर्णिम अक्षरों में लिखा जाएगा। श्रीराम मंदिर के शिलान्यास से पूरी दुनिया के रामभक्तों का सपना साकार हो रहा है।आप सभी को हार्दिक बधाई और शुभकामनाऐं।

जय श्रीराम🙏 — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) August 5, 2020

Arun Govil's Ramayan co-star, Dipika Chikhlia too, expressed her excitement about Bhumi Pujan and shared a video message, congratulating devotees. In the video shared, Dipika Chikhlia can be seen speaking about 'welcoming Lord Ram back after a struggle of 500 years'. Take a look:

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan

The foundation stone of the Ram Temple slated to be built in Ayodhya will be laid on Wednesday, August 5. A total of 175 eminent guests will attend the event including UP CM Yogi Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Ram Mandir trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, UP Governor Anandiben Patel shall be present on the stage. PM Narendra Modi will perform the Shila Pujan, Bhumi Pujan and Karma Shila Pujan and will also lay the foundation stone.

Several BJP veterans like LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi will attend via video-conference amid Coronavirus pandemic. The trust has estimated that the construction of the temple will be completed in 3 to 3.5 years. Larsen & Toubro (L&T) will construct the two-floor temple using Sompura Marbles - spanning 161ft in length, 140ft in width, and 128 ft in height, comprising of 5 domes. The sacred soil from over 2000 holy places and water from more than 100 rivers has been brought for the Bhumi Pujan.

