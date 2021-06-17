Arunita Kanjilal Surprises Her Father With Dream Come True Gift On 'Indian Idol 12'

The upcoming weekend episode of Sony TVs reality show, Indian Idol 12 will be themed Father’s Day Special where contestants will be seen singing memorable songs dedicated to their fathers. Viewers will also see the father and child get emotional while they speak about how the presence of each other in their lives have been the source of constant strength. One of the Indian Idol 12 contestants Arunita Kanjilal surprises her father and makes his dream come true on the sets of the show. Read ahead to know more.

Arunita Kanjilal surprises her father on the sets of Indian Idol 12

It is known that Arunita’s father has been a constant support system for his daughter by motivating her in every way possible. In the upcoming episode of Indian Idol 12, Arunita gives a soulful performance on the song Mera Kuch Saamaan from Ijaazat and later, gifts her father a trip to London leaving him surprised and emotional.

Speaking about this special moment, Arunita Kanjilal says, "My father always dreamed of visiting London but due to our circumstance, it ended up being just a dream. When I surprised him with a ticket to London, the smile and pride on his face was enough for me to feel happy. I am proud to be a daughter of a man who only has love for me and has been there to support me through thick and thin.”

Pawandeep Rajan is surprised to see his father

On the other hand, according to Filmibeat, Pawandeep Rajan performs the song Tujhse Naraz Nahin Zindagi from Masoom. The contestant receives praises from judges for his performance and is left surprised to see his father making an appearance in the special episode. The heartwarming moment makes Pawandeep emotional and he was seen hugging and thanking his father.

More about Indian Idol 12

The 12th season of Indian Idol is hosted by Aditya Narayan and is presently judged by Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya. Some of the Indian Idol 12 contestants are Mohd. Danish, Shanmukha Priya, Anjali Gaikwad, Ashish Kulkarni, along with Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep Rajan amongst others.

