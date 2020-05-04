Ramayan's Raavan Actor Arvind Trivedi “good & Safe”; Family Shuts Down Fake News Of Demise

After its soaring viewership in India ever since its re-telecast, Doordarshan’s Ramayan has now become the highest viewed entertainment program across the world with a stunning viewership of nearly 17.4 Million. However, amid all of this, there were reports that Raavan actor Arvind Trivedi had passed away. However, actor Arvind Trivedi's family has now cleared the air regarding the rumours.

Arvind Trivedi’s family clear the air about his health

There have been several reports doing the rounds since the past few days claiming Arvind Trivedi has passed away. He plays the character of Raavan in Doordarshan’s Ramayan. The news was quick to spread on social media and many fans were even sad to hear the same. However, the news has been declared fake by Arvind Trivedi’s family.

Arvind Trivedi’s nephew, Kaustubh B Trivedi took to social media yesterday to clear the air about the same. He explained that his uncle is “all good and safe”. He also requested fans to stop spreading any fake news about Arvind Trivedi’s death.

Dear all my uncle Arvind Trivedi lankesh is all good and safe. Stop spreading fake news it is request. Now please spread this. Thanks pic.twitter.com/XvmGnCPNy5 — Kaustubh b trivedi (@KaustubhbB) May 3, 2020

Later the same day, Arvind Trivedi himself announced on his social media that he is indeed fine. He also added how Lankesh is safe and secure. Even Arvind Trivedi requested fans and his followers to stop the spread of any fake news that has been doing the rounds.

प्रिय सर्वजन, लंकेश पूरी तरह ठीक हैं और सुरक्षित हैं। अनुरोध है कि फर्जी खबरें फैलाना बंद करें और कृपया उनके सकुशल होने की खबर फैलाएँ। धन्यवाद।#ArvindTrivedi — Arvind Trivedi (@Arvind_Trivedi_) May 3, 2020

This news has definitely come in as a piece of relief for many Ramayan fans across the country. Arvind Trivedi has been loved for his performance as Raavan in Ramayan. Recently a video of him watching Ramayan went viral on the internet. In the same, he can be seen sitting in front of the television with folded hands.

