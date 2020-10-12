Aryananda Babu Declared Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs Winner; Bags 5 Lakh Cash Prize

Aryananda Babu, a contestant from Kerala, was declared the winner of the television reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs, on Sunday. She took home the cash prize of 5 lakhs after defeating Ranita Banerjee and Gurkirat Singh, who made it to the final round through a tough competition. The young winner issued a statement expressing delight and gratitude over winning the title.

The fun and competitive journey of the young talented stars of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2020 came to an end on Sunday. In the final round, the three young artists, Ranita Banerjee, Aryananda Babu, and Gurkirat Singh, competed against each other, making the show interesting in every sense. Contestant Aryananda Babu from Kerala took home the trophy along with a cash prize of 5 lakhs. Other four contestants, who were eliminated before the final round, were also appreciated by the judges and the audience for their strong spirits, hard work, and efforts.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs winner Aryananda Babu gave out an official statement addressing her victory and the thoughts attached to it. She said that the event feels like her dream has come alive. She believes the entire journey has been a great learning experience for her and she is immensely grateful to the mentors and judges who have been a constant support. They helped her understand her true potential as a singer as well.

Aryananda Babu said that she will cherish and treasure the learnings and strong relationships that she has built on this platform. She added that she is extremely delighted about the opportunity and the platform she received to showcase her talent.

The Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs finale was judged by notable musical personalities like Himesh Reshammiya, Javed Ali, and Alka Yagnik, along with the guest judges, Jackie Shroff, Shakti Kapoor, and Govinda. According to a statement on The Indian Express, singer Alka Yagnik also spoke about the winner Aryananda Babu and the amazing performances put up by all the contestants. She stated that Aryananda had been a consistent performer who marvelled them from the very beginning. She also wished all contestants luck for their future endeavours.

