As Arshi Khan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Fans Ask About ‘the Man From The Airport’

Popular Indian celebrity Arshi Khan, on Wednesday, took to her social media handle and shared a post to give a major update regarding her health. With the post, the actor revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor also informed her Insta fam that she is experiencing mild symptoms.

She had written, "I just received my COVID test reports from the airport authorities which was done a day before 19th April and I have just tested positive for COVID. I am also experiencing mild symptoms since yesterday. All those who have been in contact with me recently please follow all safety protocols and stay safe. Allah Bless You All". The caption read, "Be safe and dua kijiye".

Netizens ask about a fan who kissed Arshi:

Many extended wishes and prayers for Arshi Khan in the comments section, including Rahul Mahajan, Shardul Pandit and Abhinav Shukla, among many others. On the other hand, a section of fans was worried about the man, who kissed her at the airport. "I am concerned about the guy who kissed your hand" wrote an Instagram user while another dropped a suggestion that the man should go under the COVID-19 test first. The commentators, being insensitive, made fun of the man and his act of kissing Arshi's hand in the middle of a pandemic. However, the majority of comments wished for Arshi's speedy recovery and well being.

Arshi Khan's viral video

Arshi'a above announcement came a day after a video of her went viral on the internet, in which she can be seen at an airport. In the video, shared on Monday by different fan-page and paparazzi handles, Khan obliged when a fan insisted on taking a selfie. However, after posing together for the click, the fan landed a kiss on her hand without consent, leaving Arshi baffled. In the video, neither the fan nor Arshi wore a face mask.

On the professional front, Khan was last seen in OTT series Raat Ki Rani Begum Jaan. She will be next seen in a Punjabi music video. The actor told SpotBoye that she is preparing for her Bollywood debut project, which is titled Trahimam.

