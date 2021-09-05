As 'Bigg Boss Telugu' Season 5 Premieres, Nagarjuna Shares Why He's Excited For The Show

Exactly a year after the fourth season of Bigg Boss Telugu was aired, the fifth season gets underway. Nagarjuna leads the proceedings this time too, and the makers are promising an end to 'boredom'. The Tollywood star called the show 'fulfilling' and that it catered to all age groups.

Nagarjuna on Bigg Boss Telugu 5 season ahead of premiere

Nagarjuna stated that the last few months had been tough for everyone and thus, the endeavor of the show was to bring joy in the lives of fans through 'best-in-class entertainment.' The actor stated that as an artist, he was looking forward to representing and bringing forward the 'true feelings' of the contestants so that viewers could understand them better. The 62-year-old added that he was delighted to be a part of a show that was 'entertaining every member of the family.'

The channel that will telecast the show, Star Maa also stated that their focus was on bringing the entertainment quotient in the lives of fans, who have been 'praying' for the return of the show.

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 to premiere today

The fifth season is all set to premiere on Star Maa at 6 PM on Sunday. During the week, the reality show will be telecast at 10 PM. For the weekend episodes, which will see Nagarjuna's appearance, the show has been scheduled at 9 PM.

It will also be streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

The promos have featured Nagarjuna, dressed in a black suit, with a big gun, which he had called as the 'gun of non stop entertainment.' Even the promo had featured around the 'boredom' theme before Nagarjuna comes up to freshen them up.

Nagarjuna will be hosting the show for the third year running after Nani, and Jr NTR had handled hosting responsibilities for the first two seasons respectively.



As per reports, actress Uma Devi, VJ Sunny, actor-presenter Lahari Shari, anchor Ravi, 'Jabardasth' fame Priyanka, choreographer Anee Master, RJ Kajal, actor Manas, actor-producer & choreographer Aata Sandeep, choreographer Natraj Master, actor Deepak Saroj, anchor Varshini, anchor Lobo, Youtuber Sarayu, YouTuber Shanmukh Jaswanth, actress Priya, actress Swetha Varma, actress Siri Hanumath are rumoured to be entering the show.