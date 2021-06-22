As 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' Wraps Up Shoot, Shweta Tiwari 'is Excited To See Her Kids'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's shoot in Cape Town has been wrapped up and the contestants are all set to return to India. Ahead of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants' return to their homes, Shweta Tiwari shared that she can't wait to meet her kids, Palak and Reyansh. Arjun Bijlani took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of Instagram Stories from their last day in Cape Town, featuring Shweta Tiwari and Sana Makbul.

Shweta Tiwari on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 misses her kids, Palak & Reyansh

As seen in Arjun Bijlani's Instagram Stories, the actor asked Shweta how excited she is to return home. Replying to the same, Tiwari said, "I am very excited, I really need to go back to my kids". She further added, "I miss them too much". As the short clip progressed, Sana Makbul teased Shweta Tiwari for always being on phone talking to her kids. The Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actor replied that that is the only option she has while she is miles away from her kids. Further, Makbul said, "'Finally, she is going back to her kids, finally". Shweta Tiwari reshared Arjun Bijlani's Instagram Stories on her photo-sharing handle. Palak Tiwari is Shweta's oldest daughter, while Reyansh is her youngest son.

Shweta Tiwari's latest Instagram Reel

Recently, Shweta Tiwari shared an Instagram Reel video from her stay in Cape Town. She posted a video running in her hotel's lobby. As seen in Shweta Tiwari's Instagram Reel video, the actor placed her phone camera on the floor and was spotted shaking her leg to Kavita Krishnamurthy and Kumar Sanu's classic Bollywood song, Aaj Main Upar.

Here, Shweta Tiwari donned a green satin top and tucked the tee ensemble in black denim shorts. Sharing this Instagram Reel on social media, she said, "This is how freedom looks like". Actor Shweta Tiwari's daughter had a hilarious reaction to this video. She commented, "You better not mean freedom from me cuz that’s shady". Palak Tiwari also added, "Super sus".

IMAGE: SHWETA TIWARI'S INSTAGRAM

