As Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold At Tokyo Olympics, Indian Television Celebs Hail The Athlete

On Saturday, August 8, history was scripted in India as Neeraj Chopra won country's first gold medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020, ending the nation's 100 years long wait of winning a medal in athletics in the mega-event. Not only did Chopra become the first athlete to win gold for India at the Tokyo Olympics but also the second-ever individual athlete to win a gold medal at the global competition. As soon as Chopra secured the gold medal for the nation, India's top television actors took to their social media handles to celebrate the historic moment.

Television celebs celebrate as Neeraj Chopra wins gold at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Looking at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 performance of Neeraj Chopra, many television actors took to their social media handles to express their joy as Neeraj Chopra wins gold. Several of them dropped his pictures and videos from the mega-event and penned motivating comments. Sidharth Shukla tweeted, "You do us proud boy!!! #NeerajChopra a billion thanks for bringing home the '#Gold." Anup Soni wrote, "Proud moment for India...'#NeerajChopra' @neerajchoprajav '#Olympics' '#goldmedal.'" Shehnaaz Gill, too, congratulated the legend and wrote, "It’s a gold Heartiest congratulations '#NeerajChopra' on creating history!"

You do us proud boy!!! #NeerajChopra a billion thanks for bringing home the #Gold — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) August 7, 2021

It’s a gold 🥇Heartiest congratulations #NeerajChopra on creating history! 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) August 7, 2021

Actor Ashwin Mushran took to the micro-blogging site and tweeted, "Damn! Missed the Men's '#Javelin' finals but fantastic to know that '#NeerajChopra' won the '#Gold' Great day for Indian '#Athletics' '#Tokyo2020' '#Olympics' '#IND'". Manoj Tiwari wrote, "Due to this '#goldmedal' India rises in the ranking of the '#Olympics' medal tally from 66 to 47… great '#NeerajChopra' bhai, we are proud of you @Neeraj_chopra1." Rohan Mehra posted, "Congratulations India Time for some real celebration. Thank you '#NeerajChopra' Gold it is," while Thakur Anoop Singh penned, "History made!! Congratulations #NeerajChopra thanks for bringing that gold for India Jai Hind."

Bringing home India's first ever #Gold in Athletics at the #Olympics … History has been created… Thank you #NeerajChopra 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼…Had goosebumps listening to the national anthem… 🇮🇳🇮🇳@Neeraj_chopra1 pic.twitter.com/wLWVoHpvQ2 — Shantanu Maheshwari (@shantanum07) August 7, 2021

Oh my godddd! Our first gold !!! #NeerajChopra !

Yesssss !!❤️❤️❤️ — Mini Mathur (@minimathur) August 7, 2021

Due to this #goldmedal India 🇮🇳 rises in the ranking of the #Olympics medal tally from 66 to 47… great #NeerajChopra bhai, we are proud of you @Neeraj_chopra1 👍 pic.twitter.com/oAvvMcsfVX — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) August 7, 2021

Congratulations India 🇮🇳

Time for some real celebration.

Thank you #NeerajChopra 🌟

Gold it is 🥇 pic.twitter.com/XA3XAdv5lo — Rohan Mehra (@rohan4747) August 7, 2021

History made!! Congratulations #NeerajChopra thanks for bringing that gold for India 🇮🇳



Jai Hind https://t.co/OygZASwnhg — Thakur Anoop Singh (@theindianthakur) August 7, 2021

Neeraj Chopra brought his A-game from the first round itself. In the initial round itself, the javelin player broke his qualification record with a throw of 97.03 m, his second throw was 87.58 m, while his third was 76.79 m. Chopra's second throw moved him to the second round, where his final throw was around 84 m. With this win, India has surpassed the previous best haul of six medals that was achieved in the 2012's London Games.

IMAGE: PTI/ANUP SONI TWITTER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.