As ‘Sanditon’ Announces Launch Of Season 2 - Checkout Cast, Location & More

Sanditon is a historical drama that was adapted by Andrew Davies from an unfinished manuscript by Jane Austen. Sanditon's cast features Rose Williams and Theo James in the lead roles. It first aired on ITV in the UK on August 25, 2019, and the same year on PBS. The costume web drama has garnered critical acclaims and massive viewership.

PBS has announced that six new faces will be joining the cast and will soon appear in the second season of the British drama, including two new love interests for Rose, William's character. Earlier Theo James had departed from the show,

Sanditon season 2 cast

The second season of Sanditon is picking up after nine months and among the new incoming stars, Rose Williams will play Charlotte Heywood, alongside Ben Lloyd-Hughes as Alexander Colbourne, Tom Weston-Jones as Colonel Francis Lennox, Rosie Graham as Alison Heywood, and Maxim Ays as Captain William Carter. Newcomers also include Frank Blake as Captain Declan Fraser and Alexander Vlahos as Charles Lockhart.

The End of Sanditon Season 1

The last episode of Sanditon saw Sidney and Charlotte finally confess their love for each other. Following this, Sidney breaks upon Charlotte that he has plans to honour his word and has to get married to Eliza Campion. This leaves Charlotte heartbroken and she decides to leave the towns of Sanditon and Sidney behind.

He later stopped her on her way to tell her that he does not love his wife. However, Charlotte advises him not to say that and leaves. And the episode ends on that note.

Sanditon shoot locations

According to CN Traveler, the shooting happened at many locations and set buildings, and it also included using highly advanced CGI to ensure that the show could offer the same essence as the late 1805-era Britain. The main shooting location was Bristol, and the cast and crew used many iconic locations for the film. This old city was very important to Jane Austen and she often came to visit here. One important place among the Sanditon shooting locations was The Bottle Yard Studio in Bristol.

Other web series like Sanditon

For viewers who loved the storyline of Sanditon, there are a bunch of other similar shows which are as enjoyable as Sanditon. Here’s a list of them:

Bridgerton

Downtown Abbey

Belgravia

The Spanish Princess

Gentleman Jack

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/SANDITONOFFICIAL

