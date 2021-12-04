Asha Bhosle Celebrates 75 Years Of Music Career; Croons 'Dil Cheez Kya Hai' On IBD; Watch

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle has been an important part of the music industry for over the past seven decades. The legendary singing sensation had given her voice to a plethora of chartbusters and is still active in the industry. To celebrate the completion of 75 years of her musical career, Asha Bhosle will soon grace the stage of SonyTV's India's Best Dancer.

In a promo shared by SonyTV official, the host and judges of India's Best Dancer were seen welcoming singing sensation Asha Bhosle on the sets of India's Best Dancer. The singer will be the next special judge for the coming weekend as the show will celebrate her 75 years in the industry. As per the clip, Asha Bhosle was seemingly thrilled to watch the contestants perform on her iconic songs. This will mark Asha Bhosle's first-time appearance on a dance reality show.

Asha Bhosle sings Dil Cheez Kya Hai on IBD

In the snippet, Asha Bhosle was also seen giving some dating advice to one of the contestants with her iconic song Jhuka Ke Sar Ko Puchho. The singer taught the contestant how to confess his feelings for a woman and left the audience in awe of her melodious voice. By the end of the video, Asha Bhosle was impressed by a contestant's classical dance performance on Jhumka Gira Re. After the performance, Asha Bhosle sang her iconic song Dil Cheez Kya Hai while the contestant gave a sitting performance. Asha Bhosle left judges Geeta Kapur and Malaika Arora speechless with her soulful voice.

Asha Bhosle reveals she always wanted to learn dancing

Asha Bhosle seemingly had a fun time shooting for the upcoming weekend special episode of India's Best Dancer. The Dil Cheez Kya Hai singer shared several experiences from her life and at one point revealed she always wanted to learn dancing. The singer caller herself a "dancer from the inside" as she narrated the story behind not being able to learn dancing. Asha Bhosle revealed she loves to dance but her mother did not allow her to learn any form. Asha Bhosle, who has been singing since her childhood, further shared her mother used to ask her to practice her father's song whenever the thought of learning dance crossed her mind.

Image: Instagram/@sonytvofficial