Asha Negi Gives Out 'La La Land' Vibes In Latest Photo Dressed In Stunning Black Gown

Asha Negi who has been excitedly posting about her new show on Voot, Khwabon Ke Parindey recently took to Instagram to channel her stylish and retro vibes. To add to it, the actor also quoted one of Hollywood's highly praised films, La La Land in her caption. The actor wore an off-shoulder black gown and had a thoughtful look on her face as she gazed at the camera.

Asha Negi's La La Land touch

The actor wrote, "Somewhere there’s a place where I find who I am gonna be, Somewhere, that’s just waiting to be found."

The actor wore this black gown for promotions of her web show and left many actors in awe of her. Among Asha Negi's photos, this post got a huge number of supportive comments from her peers.

Actor Rohan Shah wrote, "Woahhhh🔥😍 I just dropped my phone," and Sriti Jha, Mouni Roy, Arjit Taneja commented with several fire emojis.

Asha Negi in Khwabon Ke Parindey

Khwabon Ke Parindey is a coming-of-age show with themes of travel, adventure and youth and this is Asha Negi's latest project after Netflix's Ludo and Baarish Season 2. In the show, she plays the role of a carefree woman named Bindiya who convinces her two friends on a road trip in Australia. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Asha mentioned that she loved to travel and this is very evident from her Insta feed too which is filled with travel pictures.

Asha who has been seen in more docile and softer roles will this time be seen in a wild avatar with unkempt hair and bangs. Fans have been loving Asha Negi's photos from the show as well. Khwabon Ke Parindey released on June 14, 2021.

Asha Negi on her ex Rithvik Dhanjani

At one point, Asha Negi's Instagram used to be filled with pictures with her Pavitra Rishta co-star and partner of seven years, Rithvik Dhanjani. But the duo parted ways in 2020 and their fans were saddened by the news. In Asha Negi's latest interview with Pinkvilla, she revealed that she got a lot of hate comments and messages from the public after her breakup with Rithvik Dhanjani. But she added that her bond with him is good and they talk when they have to. She added that both of them have moved on as it had been more than a year after their breakup and that the public should move on too.

IMAGE: ASHA NEGI'S INSTAGRAM

