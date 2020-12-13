Asha Negi Loves Posing Outdoors And These Stunning Photos Are Proof; Check Out

Actor Asha Negi stuns her fans with travel photos in picturesque places now and then. She has been treating them with versatile poses in the gorgeous backdrops on different social media platforms. The actor’s Instagram is an album of her pictures from various outdoor locations in the mountains. So, we have compiled some of Asha Negi’s throwback snaps from her vacation in mountains that you must check out right away:

Asha Negi's Instagram photos featuring her outdoor poses

Asha Negi has shared a series of pictures through her official Instagram handle. She is visible sitting amid the lush green grass and wild pink blossoms, wearing casual winters clothes. The actor has donned a printed navy-blue jacket, muffler, baggy pants, and accessorised her outfit with a pair of sunglasses.

She captioned one of the photos by writing, “You know those days, those low ones.. I have not had one since a long long time now… Isn’t it amazing! 😁😁😁 Ps. I know I am totally overdoing the same look pictures but who cares😉😍💕”. Check out Asha Negi's photos on the photo-sharing platform below:

Negi has also shared her pictures in classy poses, styling her outfit in different ways in an outdoor location. The star wore a pale blue baggy shirt and teamed it up with a pair of black pants. She accessorised the look with a metallic choker, sunglasses, and carried a denim jacket in some photos.

Moreover, the actor has kept her straightened hair loose. In the caption accompanying her post, she wrote, “Because when you sit back and look around, everything that happens makes so much sense💕🌷 #gratefulheart ✨”. Check out Asha Negi's photos:

The actor treated her fans and followers with throwback pictures from her 30th birthday celebrations in the mountains. She expressed reviving her feelings from that time in the caption. Negi wrote, “These are a year old pictures when I was in the mountains for my 30th birthday… Probably the only birthday in years where nature took over my anxiety. Anyways, this post is not about my anxiety that takes over on this day, but for thanking each one of you for all the beautiful wishes that were poured on me. It did make me feel really special! I love you, guys♥️”. Check out Asha Negi's Instagram photos below:

