Asha Negi On Her Equation With Ex-boyfriend Rithvik Dhanjani: 'We Both Are On Good Terms'

Asha Negi has spoken a little about her and Rithvik Dhanjani's relationship since the two broke up last year. In the past, she had mentioned that she wants to give herself some time before getting into a relationship again. The actor who will be next seen in the web series Khwabon Ke Parindey recently opened up about her equation with her former boyfriend.

Asha Negi's relationship with Rithvik Dhanjani after their breakup

Asha Negi, in an interview with Pinkvilla, opened up about her current equation with her former boyfriend Rithvik Dhanjani. The two first met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta and soon began dating. The couple was together for almost seven years before calling it quits in 2020. She said that now the two are on "good terms with each other" and when they want to talk or convey things to one another then they do that.

The actor also mentioned that both of them have moved on in their lives and that everyone should move on now as it has been more than a year since Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi's break-up. She further added that one wants "the other person to be happy, healthy and be at the top" and it is an important thing. Asha Negi also spoke that they both want what is best for each other.

Asha Negi on the work front

Asha will be next seen in the web series Khwabon Ke Parindey which will be released on June 14, 2021, on the OTT platform VOOT. She will be seen in a "wild child" avatar. She mentioned how excited she was for the show since it was supposed to be filmed in Australia. She further said that the story is "very coming-of-age", something which she has never done before. Asha also revealed that she is in talks for another web show but cannot divulge any details yet. Last year, the actor was seen as Gauravi Karmakar in ALT Balaji's popular romance web series Baarish alongside Sharman Joshi as Anuj Mehta. And in Abhay season 2 on Zee5 alongside Kunal Kemmu. Asha Negi also played a key role in the Netflix movie Ludo directed by Anurag Basu.

(Image: Asha Negi's Instagram)

