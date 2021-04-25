Asha Negi Opens Up About Various Hurdles She Faced During Her Initial Years In Industry

Asha Negi is a celebrated television actor who has left a deep impact in the entertainment industry with serials like Pavitra Rishta and Baarish, amongst others. In a media interaction, Asha Negi previously revealed that she wanted to become an actor ever since she was a child and her older sister also had a role to play in this decision. She stated that she was blessed with patient and encouraging co-stars like Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Talwar, who helped her nurture her skills through experiences.

Asha Negi opens up on obstacles in the industry

In an interaction with the entertainment portal Pinkvilla in the year 2020, actor Asha Negi opened up on her experiences in the entertainment industry and how she overcame them with time. In the interview, the actor reveals that she was quite naïve and under-confident when she was working on her first project, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, which was a major hit amongst the fans. She stated that at that time, she had no idea where it would lead or how it would end up but her ambition kept her going. Asha Negi believes she always had that little flame in her which kept her driven even in uncertain times.

Asha Negi also spoke highly of her co-stars, Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar, who played important roles in the show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. She revealed that they were very supportive even if she made mistakes on the sets. She had not been to an acting school or any acting workshops which would help her with her skills. The actor added that she was inexperienced in the field at that time and would often fumble and forget her lines amidst the shoot.

However, Asha Negi’s co-stars had been quite patient with her which helped her grow with experience. She believes a lot of senior artists lose their patience when working with newcomers but she was blessed with amazing co-stars. The actor also highlighted that their support not only helped her mold her career but also made her a better, kind person in life.

