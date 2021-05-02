Asha Negi Opens Up On Evolving As A Person And Actor After Her Failures

Actor Asha Negi is popularly known for her roles in Baarish and Pavitra Rishta. She was last seen in Ludo alongside an ensemble cast. In an interview, the actor spoke about how demotivated she was after her shows did not receive a good response. She also shared how she worked on herself as an actor after her failures.

Asha Negi on evolving as a person and an actor

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Asha described how she felt when her two shows went off air within a month. For the first one, she felt that it happens to a lot of actors and did not feel bad. However, after her second show did not go well, she got demotivated. She was disheartened and saw her career going downhill. She went into depression and gained a lot of weight because of binge eating. The phase hampered her mental peace and her confidence.

She mentioned that time healed everything and she wanted to try again. She started being selective with her projects and decided to not pick anything and everything that came her way. Asha mentioned that she evolved as an actor and as a person. She wanted to do better in life and questioned herself as an actor. She decided to work on her skills and get over the failure in her life. Asha Negi also said that she had some friends to support her through that phase.

A sneak peek into Asha Negi's Instagram

Recently, Asha shared a few pictures of how she has been spending her days at home. She was seen reading a book while her pet dogs were playing around. She wrote that she had no regrets and was grateful for what she had. She also shared a picture of herself enjoying the scenic beauty of mountains. She posed while soaking in the sun and wrote, "And it will be our love and not our anger, that heals the world."

The actor also shared a video of her first trek in the Himalayas. She wrote, "I literally carried all the stuff I needed for those days with me in my bag, drank water from trail spring water, climbed mountains, saw galaxies with naked eyes." Take a look at Asha Negi's videos and photos here.

A look at Asha Negi's shows and movies

Asha Negi's shows like Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Pavitra Rishta, Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan and Kumkum Bhagya garnered her immense popularity. She made her Bollywood debut with Anurag Basu's Ludo portraying the role of Asha. She made her digital debut with Baarish and was later seen in Baarish 2 and Abhay 2.

Promo Image Source: Asha Negi's Instagram