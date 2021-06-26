Asha Negi Recalls Her First Fan Encounter On The Sets Of 'Pavitra Rishta'

Asha Negi received major recognition with her portrayal in the show Pavitra Rishta alongside Rithvik Dhanjani. Later, the actor gained a lot of social media attention as she started dating her co-star Rithvik. Here’s a throwback when Asha Negi talked about her first fan encounter on the sets of Pavitra Rishta.

Asha Negi recalls first fan encounter

In conversation with India Forums, Asha Negi revealed that her first fan encounter was on the sets of Pavitra Rishta. She said that a cute girl named Deepti came to her and brought food as she met Asha for the first time. Negi also narrated a funny story that her fan was giving evil looks to the girl who was playing the negative character on the show. She added that it was funny and at the same time, it was really sweet meeting her. She said that it is one of those fan encounters she will remember forever.

Asha Negi's first audition in Mumbai

Asha Negi also shared a hilarious incident from her first audition. Negi shared that her first audition was for a food chain commercial during her initial days in Mumbai. Narrating the incident, she said that she went for an audition with her friend and came to know that she was shortlisted later. However, it being her first audition, she did not know the difference between getting "selected" and "shortlisted". So, she assumed she had already been chosen for the role in the commercial. She later found out she was not selected but only shortlisted. She said she found that always memorable.

She also shared her first rejection in the interview, she said it was the same commercial. When asked about her first acting gig, Asha Negi revealed it was in the Star Plus serial Sapnon Se Bhare Naina. Negi had done a cameo for 10 episodes in the serial in 2010. She also revealed her first job and paycheck memories. She said she used to work in a call centre in Dehradun when she was saving money for coming to Mumbai. She said her salary was Rs. 4000 but because of few leaves taken, she got a salary between Rs. 2500 to Rs. 3000.

A look at Asha Negi's TV shows

Asha Negi won several awards for Pavitra Rishta. This includes Gold Award for Stellar Performer of the Year, Fresh Face Female at Indian Telly Awards, and Popular Favorite Jodi at Zee Rishtey Awards with Rithvik. She entered the Zee TV show Ek Mutthi Aasmaan as Kalpana Raghav Singhania in 2014. She starred opposite Ashish Chaudhary. She reprised her role of 'Purvi' for guest appearances in several popular shows like Punar Vivah, Qubool Hai, Kumkum Bhagya, and many more. Negi made her film debut with the 2020 film Ludo.

IMAGE: ASHA NEGI'S INSTAGRAM

