Asha Negi Reveals If She Always Wanted To Be An Actor, Says Her 'elder Sister Helped' Her

While talking to the publication online, Asha Negi was asked about the first time she realised that she wanted to become an actor. To which she replied that she was always interested in watching movies and getting ready. She further talks about having two elder sisters and how the eldest one used to push her and motivate her to pursue this career. Asha added that her eldest sister would always say that she will send the actor to Miss India, Miss Universe or even push her to pursue a career in acting. She then revealed that other family members were completely opposite to what her eldest sister thought. She then added that her middle sister used to ask her to become a doctor and her parents used to tell her something else.

She then praised her eldest sister and said that it was she who encouraged her to become an actor. She then added that since childhood she used to dress up and look at herself in the mirror and think about which actress does she resemble. Concluding, she said that she used to lock the room and get ready and dance, so her passion for acting began from her childhood.

Asha Negi on the work front

Asha Negi entered the industry in the year 2010 when she played the role of Madhura in Sapnon Se Bhare Naina. She then went on to play a negative role in the popular show Bade Acche Lagte Hain. She also went on to participate in the dancing reality show Nach Baliye season 6 with her partner Rithvik Dhanjani. Asha Negi's shows also include Shubh Vivah, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Code Rode, and many more. She made her Bollywood debut with the movie Ludo that also features Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi and many more. She also went on to debut in the OTT platform with Baarish and Abhay 2.

