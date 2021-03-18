Asha Negi Reveals What Happens 'when Yoga And Gym Instructors Conspire': Watch

Actor Asha Negi took to Instagram to share a short clip with her fans in which she shows what happens when yoga and gym instructors conspire. In the clip, Asha Negi can be seen sitting on the floor with her legs are wide apart from each other, taking the support of a wall. In the caption, the actor wrote, "When your yoga and gym trainers conspire against you and you are stuck somewhere in a position like this".

Fans loved Asha Negi's hilarious post on Instagram. It garnered more than eighty thousand views. Several fans and celebrities like Mrunal Thakur and Priyanka Banerjee expressed their feelings with laughing emojis while several others hailed her flexibility. Check out some of the comments below.

Asha Negi's social media presence

Asha Negi is very active on Instagram and keeps her fans entertained and updated about her life. Recently, she shared a blurry photo of herself on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote,"Bill Evans // “I think some young people want a deeper experience. Some people just wanna be hit over the head and, you know, if then they get hit hard maybe they’ll feel something. You know? But some people want to get inside of something, and discover, maybe more richness. And I think it will always be the same; they’re not going to be the great percentage of the people. A great percentage of the people don’t want a challenge. They want something to be done to them.. they don’t want to participate. But there’ll always be maybe 15% maybe, 15%, that desire something more, and they’ll search it out.. and maybe that’s where art is, I think". Take a look at her post below.

Asha Negi on the work front

Asha Negi was last seen on television as a contestant in Lip Sing Battle. She then played the role of Gauravi Karmakar in Baarish. She also played a crucial role in the second season of Abhay along with Kunal Khemmu. Asha Negi also made her Bollywood debut in 2020 with Anurag Basu's Ludo.

