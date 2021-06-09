Asha Negi Sends Out Birthday Wishes To Karan Wahi; See Pictures Here

TV actors Asha Negi and Karan Wahi share a great bond, which is often seen on their respective Instagram feeds. The latter is celebrating his 34th birthday on Wednesday and Asha took to her social media handle to wish him the best along with a throwback picture of them. Scroll along and take a look at the picture and the message that Asha wrote for him.

Asha Negi wishes Karan Wahi a Happy Birthday; see picture here

The actor took to her Instagram feed, in the morning of June 9, 2021, and shared a couple of pictures of the two of them. The picture was taken at a cricket stadium; the first picture featured both Karan and Asha, standing with their backs towards the camera and completely engrossed in watching the match. The second picture was a selfie captured by Wahi, as the two smiled at the camera.

In her heartfelt message, Asha wrote, “Happy Happy to you bro. Thank you for being you… Thank you for doing all that you do for humanity, for inspiring us! Thank you for being there always!” followed by a bunch of yellow heart emojis. The picture has received over 51k likes, with fans and followers showering love on the buddies in the comments below the post. Take a look at some of the comments here.

Asha Negi’s Instagram posts

The actor is all set to play a pivotal role in the upcoming Voot Original series Khwabon Ke Parindey. She will be sharing screen space with actor Manasi Moghe, Mrinal Dutt and Tushar Sharma for the show, which revolves around a group of 3 friends who go on a road trip and take along a stranger on the way. Negi took to her feed on June 3, 2021, and shared the first trailer of the show.

She wrote, “Is super super adventure ke liye I’am excited… are you? 14th June ko yeh 4 parindey are all set for an EPIC adventure to find themselves iss chaos bhare world mein. Kya inke incredible safar ke liye ho aap excited? Catch all the madness of this Voot Original - Khwabon Ke Parindey for free,” in her caption. The show will premiere on the OTT platform on Monday, June 14, 2021. The show will also mark the acting debut of Manasi Moghe, who was crowned Miss Diva Universe in 2013.

Image: Asha Negi Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.