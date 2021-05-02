Asha Negi Speaks On Selecting Right Projects And How She Deals With Failure

Pavitra Rishta actor Asha Negi started her career as a model and went on to work in various television shows. While she has spent over a decade in the industry, she has also faced ups and downs in her career. In an interview, the actor revealed how she selects the projects and how she deals with failure. Read to know further.

Asha Negi talks about selecting right projects

While talking to Pinkvilla, Asha was asked about the time when two of her shows did not do well and they had to go off-air within a month. To which Asha replied that she felt all kinds of emotions during that time. She added that when her first show didn't work she was fine and okay with it. The actor added that she thought that she has had a good career in the past and that if one thing doesn't work, the other one will do. To her surprise, her second project didn't work as she expected it to. The actor then revealed that she was disheartened and demotivated and thought it was over for her. Asha further added that she went into depression during those days and that she gained weight as she was eating too much.

She then revealed that the failure of two of her shows hampered her mental peace and confidence. The actor, however, continued and said that she went through all the emotions, and with time she healed herself. Asha then said that with time she realised that she is an actor and she is here to perform. It is okay if two of her projects didn't work, she will keep trying, and maybe this time she will be selective when it comes to choosing a project. The actor added that just because she feels like acting and just because she has to work doesn't mean she will pick anything. She revealed that she took a long break because no good projects were coming her way. She said that she is glad it happened because when she came to Mumbai she didn't have to struggle a lot for work. She then referred to the failure of her shows and said that maybe that was her struggle and she is happy that it happened to her.

More about Asha Negi's shows

Asha Negi's shows include Shubh Vivah, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Code Rode, and many more. She made her Bollywood debut with the movie Ludo that also features Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi and many more. She also went on to debut in the OTT platform with Baarish and Abhay 2.

