Asha Negi Wants To Swap Her Everyday Bag With THIS Bollywood Actor; Find Out

Popular television celebrity Asha Negi in a 2019 interview was asked if she could swap her bag with one person whose would it be? The actor was quick to respond with the name of Bollywood's very own fashionista Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. Read along to know more about what the actor said.

A sneak peek into Asha Negi's bag

In a segment with Pinkvilla called 'What's in My Bag?', Asha Negi gave candid answers to many questions that were related to her bag. When asked about whom would she like to swap her bag with, Asha Negi took Sonam Kapoor's name and gave the reason that she feels Sonam might have the most fashionable things inside her bag and she may also have the most fashionable bag so why not! The actor was also asked questions like whose bag she would steal if stuck on an island and what are the three things that are most important to her in her bag. The video started with Asha being asked about the lock that she has on her bag to which she replied with that's just the design of the bag. The actor had carried her black sling bag which the actor has previously featured in Asha Negi's Instagram feed as well.

The actor also mentioned that if given a chance she would love to steal Blake Lively's bag. The actor also revealed that she always carries a pen and a diary with her and whenever she feels stressed she jots the thought down in her diary so that she gets over it. She further mentioned that the three things that are the most important in her bag are her house keys, her phone and her lip balm.

About Asha Negi's TV shows and projects

Asha Negi rose to fame with her stints in popular television shows like Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Pavitra Rishta, Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan and Kumkum Bhagya. The actor played a pivotal role in Anurag Basu's Ludo which was also her debut in Bollywood. She also made her debut in the digital space with Baarish and was later seen in its sequel. Asha was last seen in the 2020 web series Abhay 2 in which she played the role of Sonam Khanna, a news reporter.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Asha Negi Instagram)

