Asha Negi's 2020 Was "amazing" Despite COVID-19 Triggered Lockdown; Here's Why

Indian actress Asha Negi's videos often feature interesting content by the actress usually in the form of a funny reel or something else. Back in February, Asha shared a hilarious reel of herself in which she could be seen lip-syncing to a pre-recorded interview about the year 2020. The audio, which has been shared by many people in the form of a reel featuring their own renditions, originated from the Instagram page of Jackie Burns Brisman (jcbee) however, the gist of it remains the same: "2020 was great because they didn't have to meet people".

2020 was a difficult year for all, as the world was hit by a global pandemic ensuing in country-wide lockdowns all over the world. WHO guidelines advised all people to stay indoors in order to avoid spreading the disease further. While this was disappointing for a lot of people, many also found comfort in being by themselves as they didn't have to go out and "socialize" and it seems that actress Asha Negi was one of those people.

The hilarious video shared by Negi featured questions like, "how was your 2020?" to which the person responding, in this case, Asha responded, "It was amazing, I didn't have to socialize with anyone". The interviewer asked more questions, finally asking "you don't like people?" to which she said, "absolutely not, they're horrible", all while smiling bright. In the video, Asha wore casual attire as she could be seen sitting at home. Asha shared the post from February with the caption, "Only love.. . lekin door door se please" which loosely translated means "Only love. But from a little farther away please". Take a look at Asha Negi's Instagram post below.

Fans react to Asha Negi's video

Asha Negi's videos and photos often prompt a number of responses from fans and friends alike. Many celebrities and social media influencers also took to Instagram to drop their comments as they spoke about how funny the video shared by Negi was, even praising her as she could be seen lip-syncing to an Australian accent. Many of Asha's fans also left comments praising the actress' video and talking about how cute she was. Others left comments laughing at the actress' hilarious video while some left comments telling her amazing her expressions were. Take a look at some of the reactions to Asha Negi's Instagram post from February 2021, below.

Image source - Asha Negi Instagram

