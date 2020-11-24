Ashiesh Roy Passes Away At 55 Due To Kidney-related Ailments

Television actor Ashiesh Roy passed away on Monday due to kidney-related ailments. The actor was 55 years of age. Ashiesh Roy had been battling kidney-related ailments since May. During that month, in a viral Facebook post, he made his situation known to fans and simultaneously asked for financial help. Post his appeal, he received help from the likes of Bejoy Nambiar, Hansal Mehta and many other people from the industry.

On May 14th, Ashiesh Roy was admitted into a hospital for Dialysis. Nine days later, the actor was discharged from the hospital as he was unable to pay his hospital dues. At the moment of his discharge, his dues had amounted to two lakh rupees. Reportedly, Ashiesh Roy managed to pay up the dues and somehow managed to move further along with his treatment. Ashiesh Roy's death has left a lot of celebrities grief-stricken.

As per an article in The Quint, Amit Behl, senior Joint Secretary of CINTAA, confirmed the news of Ashiesh Roy's death. While doing so, Behl said that Ashiesh Roy passed away in his house yesterday (November 23). The Quint also added that Ashiesh Roy’s sister is arriving from Kolkata and his funeral will reportedly take place today evening.

About Ashiesh Roy

Ashiesh Roy entered the entertainment industry as Markand in Byomkesh Bakshy, a television show from 1997. His television acting credits include his performances in shows such as the likes of Banegi Apni Baat, Dam Dama Dam, Movers And Shakers and Yes Boss, to name a few. During his 23-year-long career, Ashiesh Roy carved out a niche for himself by playing a diverse array of characters in various presentations. During his active years, he had been apart of dramatic as well as comical presentations on TV.

His most recent acting credits include the likes of Sasural Simar Ka, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and Aarambh. Ashiesh Roy was also known for playing memorable supporting characters in various Indian feature presentations. He will also be remembered for having a successful dubbing career for foreign films.

