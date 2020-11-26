Ashiesh Roy Was To Get Married 2 Years Ago, Reveals Actor's Friend Sooraj Thapar

Actor Ashiesh Roy from shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Jeannie Aur Juju and Burey Bhi Hum Bhale Bhi Hum passed away on November 23. His friend actor Sooraj Thapar informed SpotboyE that he was going to get married a few years ago but that never happened. Take a look at what Sooraj Thapar revealed about Ashiesh Roy's wedding and financial status.

Also Read | Ashiesh Roy Passes Away: Munmun Dutta, Manoj Bajpayee And Hansal Mehta Express Their Grief

Ashiesh Roy could not find a partner for himself

Ashiesh Roy's death took place after he battled for a year and a half with kidney ailment. His friend Sooraj Thapar told SpotboyE that he always wanted Ashiesh to get married. The actor was upset that he always had to live alone and couldn't get any commitment. He added that he had worked on some really good projects in the past and his shows were quite popular. Unfortunately, he could not find a partner for himself. 2 years ago, he had visited his sister's house in Kolkata when he met a woman. He fell in love with her. He called up Sooraj and informed him that he was going to get married to her and he would introduce her to Sooraj soon.

Also Read | Daily Ent Recap Nov 24: Actor Ashiesh Roy Passes Away & Other Important News

However, things did not go as planned said Sooraj. When he came, he asked Ashiesh about the wedding and the girl. Ashiesh told him that some problems occurred because of which he had to break up with the woman. He promised to tell him the entire story later. Sooraj added that probably he was destined to stay single forever.

Also Read | Vishwa Mohan Badola's Death: Take A Look At Some Of His Rare Unseen Pictures

The actor was admitted to a hospital in Juhu after he complained of water retention during the COVID-19 lockdown. When he was undergoing dialysis, he started facing financial crisis and did not have enough money for his treatment. Writer Habib Faisal had also requested his Facebook friends for some donation for the same. Sooraj mentioned that many actor friends of theirs helped him and money wasn't an issue anymore. He had received a good amount of money to pay his hospital bills.

Sooraj shared that Ashiesh was planning to shift to Kolkata to his sister's place. His sister had recently visited him in Mumbai and stayed with him for 25 days when he was ill. After his recovery, she returned for some work. Sooraj added that they had no clue he would pass away soon after.

Also Read | Bill Murray's Brother Ed Murray Who Was An Inspiration Behind 'Caddyshack', Passes Away

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.