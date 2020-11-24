Ashiesh Roy's TV Shows: Byomkesh Bakshi And Other Shows To Watch

Ashiesh Roy was a well-known television actor. He succumbed to kidney failure last night. He passed away on Monday night, November 23, 2020. Ashiesh Roy was suffering for many years and had been under treatment since the last few months. Ashiesh Roy's death is a huge loss for the industry, his family will reach Mumbai today for the cremation ceremony. A few months ago, Ashiesh Roy even sought to Facebook for financial help for his treatment. He had worked in a number of TV shows and daily soaps that it will be impossible to forget this great actor. Here is a look at some TV shows he had been worked in.

READ MORE: Ashiesh Roy Reveals His Hospital Bill Came To Rs 2 Lakh For 2 Days, Read Details

Ashiesh Roy's TV shows and Movies

Sasural Simar Ka

Sasural Simar Ka is the most famous serial the actor has been a part of. The serial revolves around the life of two sisters who get married to the two sons in the Bhardwaj family and handle different life problems in the same house. The show ran from the year 2011 to 2018.

ALSO READ: Ashiesh Roy Opens Up About Financial Crisis, Health Issues Amidst Lockdown

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi

Ashiesh Roy played the role of Shankar Mandal in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. The story revolved around a nutritionist named Dr. Sonakshi Bose and a businessman named Devrath Dixit. The story of their love story was a very popular Hindi serial. The show ran from the year 2016 to 2017.

Byomkesh Bakshi

This 90s Television show has some big names to the cast. The show Rajit Kapoor as Byomkesh Bakshi, K.K Raina as Ajit, Sukanya Kulkarni as Satyavati and Ashiesh Roy as Makrand. The show was a mystery thriller on the life of the popular Indian Sherlock, detective Byomkesh from Kolkata who solves all the unsolvable crime mysteries without any weapons or police help. The show ran from 1193 to 1997.

ALSO READ: TV Actor Ashiesh Roy Wants To Be Discharged As He Cannot Afford Hospital Expenses

READ MORE: Television Actor Ashiesh Roy Hospitalised; Seeks Financial Help From Salman Khan

Yes Boss

Yes Boss, was a popular TV show which had a cult following. The show ran for almost a decade from 1999 to 2009. The show was based on a couple who hid the fact from their boss that they were married. Ashiesh Roy played the role of Tanveer in this office comedy.

Jeanie Aur Juju

Ashiesh Roy played the titular role of Chatur Ganguly in this comedy series. The show saw Ali Asgar in the lead as Captain Vicky who is a commercial pilot. Vicky sees himself in fantasy land when he meets a Jeannie (a genie). This comedy show had a major run on SAB TV from 2012 to 2014.

READ MORE: Ashiesh Roy Gets Admitted To The ICU; Pleads For Financial Aid From Fans

IMAGE CREDITS: @sushretagidwani IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.