Ashish Kulkarni Gets Eliminated From 'Indian Idol'; Angry Fans Call It 'unfair' Eviction

Sony Entertainment's most popular reality show Indian Idol 12 has been presenting the audience with talented and skilled singers from all over the country. Only one to be declared a winner, the journey to the end is brutal as many crowd-favourite contestants bid farewell to their dreams during the show. While losing is a part and parcel of every competition, some fans have a hard time saying goodbye to their favourite contestants on the show.

Elimination of Ashish Kulkarni from Indian Idol

The intense race to the finale has already begun on Sony's singing reality show Indian Idol 12 and many contestants are facing the brunt of coming in last in audiences' vote. Following contestant Sawai Bhatt's eviction, crowd-favourite Ashish Kulkarni fought hard to stay in the competition but was unfortunately defeated on this week's episode which was attended by legendary singer Asha Bhonsle. In the fierce battle of music, contestants Ashish Kulkarni and Shanmukhapriya went head to head to defend their seats in the show.

Ashish sang a soulful rendition of Dil Dena Khel Hai Dildaar Ka while Shanmukhapriya passionately sang Duniya Mein Logon Ko. While both left the judges and fans impressed by their talent, Ashish was voted out of the completion. A disheartened Ashish hugged his fellow contestants while bidding adieu and left everyone in tears including Shanmukhapriya.

Netizens reaction to Kulkarni's eviction

Fans were quick to express their disappointment on social media after Ashish was evicted from the show. A social media outrage was seen on the internet who believed the show was scripted and did not believe in the judges' ability to make the right decision. One dispirited fan tweeted to Sony stating that they would stop watching the show after Ashish's unfair eviction while another fan tweeted that they were shocked to see the results of this week's Indian Idol elimination.

#IndianIdol From will stop watching Indian Idol.good bye Indian Idol.12 ghanta karo ya 24 ghanta karo no watching.

Ashish kulkarni miss you.

Just keep only two singers Shanmukhpriya and danish winner ghoshit Kar do unko bullshit — Ninad Railkar (@NinadRailkar) July 11, 2021

@SonyTV Indian Idol 12

I am not happy and shocked to see Ashish going out — Anand Bade (@anandb75) July 11, 2021

@SonyTV elimination of Ashish kulkarni from Indian idol 12 is very disappointing . — Pushpendra Bahubali (@Pushpen36809624) July 12, 2021

More on Indian Idol 12

One of the biggest singing reality shows on Television, the competition has introduced talented singers to the industry such as Neha Kakkar, Abhijeet Sawant and many more. This season is judged by Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani. As the race to the finale commences, contestants Shanmukhapriya, Sayli Kamble, Pawandeep Ranjan, Arunita, Nihal Tauro, and Mohammed Danish remain to fight for the title.

IMAGE- ASHISH KULKARNI'S INSTAGRAM

